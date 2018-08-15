State Sen. Bill Stanley touring local schools in effort to help modernize schools statewide

DANVILLE, Va. - "It must be our mandate to make sure that we are creating safe havens for our children to learn," said state Sen. Bill Stanley at the annual Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast Wednesday morning.

That was one of Stanley's messages at the breakfast.

The breakfast is held to give local state senators and representatives an opportunity to talk about what they did in this year's legislative session and what they hope to focus on in the next session.

After breakfast, he toured GLH Johnson Elementary and Langston Focus School.

"What I asked of the (Danville) school board members was to find schools that really were in bad shape," Stanley said, explaining why he chose to visit GLH Johnson Elementary and Langston Focus School.

At GLH Johnson, the school's principal, Tom Takcs, first stopped at a classroom that is unusable.

"We're not built as a 21st century school, and we'd like to have some of the 21st century updates," Takcs said.

Much of the ductwork and wiring in the ceiling in the classroom is exposed because numerous ceiling tiles damaged by water leaking through the roof have been removed.

There are water stains on the floor and more than half a dozen buckets throughout the room to collect water.

"Our goal today is to start one step in what will be a long journey to the General Assembly in 2019, where we're going to propose some major changes on how we treat our school infrastructure and how we make our schools more modern," Stanley said.

In April, he formed the School Facility Modernization Subcommittee in preparation for that long journey.

Takacs said the schools and legislators have to work together in order to make progress.

"It's important that (legislators are) aware of the facilities that we have here and the needs that we have," Takcs said.

Stanley also toured Christiansburg elementary and high school on Wednesday and met with Craig County Public Schools officials.

On Thursday, the subcommittee will meet for discussion at Virginia Tech.

