Stepmother of Danville toddler found guilty of toddler's death

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin woman faces up to 60 years in prison in connection with the death of a toddler from Danville.

A jury found Ellen Tran guilty of first-degree reckless homicide Thursday after a weeklong trial.

The 30-year-old claims her 20-month-old stepson, Avery Edwards, fell while she was giving him a shower last year.

An autopsy suggests Edwards died from blunt force trauma, but prosecutors say they don't know exactly what happened.

"Was she holding him by the legs? I don't know. Was she holding him by the arms? Throw him against the wall in the bathroom? I don't know. But all of those bruises are consistent with something like that," Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek said. "A 20-month-old against an adult. It's not a fair fight."

As 10 News has reported, Edwards' mother lives in Danville, but Edwards was staying with his father and stepmother in Wisconsin, when he died.

Tran's sentencing date had not been set Friday.

