Stepson hospitalized after shooting, fight with stepfather, police say

James Preston faces charges of unlawful wounding and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

DANVILLE, Va. - Police charged both a stepfather and his stepson after a shooting in Danville on Sunday night, according to the Danville Police Department.

At 10:07 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Lexington Avenue for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Malcolm Brown, 29, who had been shot in the upper torso.

Brown was in a fight with his 51-year-old stepfather, James Preston, when Preston grabbed a gun, another fight began and Preston then shot Brown, according to police.

Brown was taken to SOVA Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. He was charged with domestic assault and battery and was released.

Preston was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

