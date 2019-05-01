Steven Spielberg makes stop in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville couple have a picture they likely will not soon forget.

Mike and Elizabeth Rembold got to take a selfie with Steven Spielberg when he was in Danville last week.

The Rembolds run the fixed base operation at Danville Regional Airport.

They say Spielberg and his family flew in on Thursday, were picked up by a limo service and left.

They returned Friday and flew out of the airport.

The Rembolds don’t know why he came to Danville.

"I had asked Mike, I said, 'Do you think he'll let us take a picture?' He said, 'Well, I'll ask him.' He said, 'Sure.' He didn't mind at all," Elizabeth Rembold recalled. "Mike was trying to get his phone ready and he took Mike's phone and said, 'Here, I'll do it. I do it all the time.'”

The Rembolds say this is not the first time a big name celebrity has come through the airport, but Spielberg is the first one to come through in quite a while.

