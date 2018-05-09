Study underway to improve section of Highway 220 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A study is underway to help develop ideas for improving a busy stretch of highway in Henry County.

On Tuesday evening, VDOT held a public information meeting about the environmental impact study for Highway 220 between the North Carolina-Virginia state line and the Highway 58 bypass.

The purpose of the meeting was to make the public aware of the study and why it's being done and to give the public an opportunity to tell VDOT what transportation issues they would like to see addressed on the highway and what environmental resources need to be considered.

"There's one section that is curvy and there's been accidents there. Something to help improve that, that's better for all travelers, truck drivers and just regular people," Henry County resident Dana Reilley said when asked what concerns she has about the stretch of Highway 220.

VDOT is working with the Federal Highway Administration to conduct the study, which is expected to be complete in about three years.

If you couldn't get to the meeting but would like to share your comments with VDOT, you can submit them online by emailing caleb.parks@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

Comments will be accepted through May 18.

