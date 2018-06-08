Suicide prevention advocate shares thoughts after Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade suicides

DANVILLE, Va. - On Friday morning, three days after fashion icon Kate Spade was found dead from suicide, chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain was also found dead from an apparent suicide.

"My reaction is a profound loss of life. But it also reinforces the fact that mental health challenges have no boundaries," Lorrie Eanes-Brooks said.

Eanes-Brooks helps coordinate walks around the state to promote suicide prevention and hosts a support group in Danville for people who have lost family or friends to suicide.

As tragic as Bourdain and Spade's deaths may be, they give life to an important message.

"What I'd like to let people know is that even though these people were in the public eye, they still did not feel comfortable reaching out and getting the help they needed. So what we need to let people know is, no matter what it's OK to say 'I need some assistance,'" Eanes-Brooks said.

According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, suicide rates rose significantly in 44 states between 1999 and 2016.

Of the 44 states, 25 had rate increases of more than 30 percent.

The report also says 54 percent of people who died by suicide had no known mental health condition.

Dr. Eric Steckler is an attending psychiatrist for Sovah Health.

He said suicide is an illness and encourages people contemplating suicide to reach out for help.

"Depression and suicideality is an illness. It's an illness like high blood pressure or high cholesterol or diabetes and it's not anybody's fault," Steckler said. "I know, after 40 years of experience, that we can help people to feel better."

On Friday, President Donald Trump offered condolences to Bourdain and Spade's families.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.