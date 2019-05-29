Survey underway to help improve, grow town of Halifax

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A survey is underway to help improve and grow the town of Halifax.

An open house was held at Halifax Town Hall Wednesday.

Several questions were posted on a wall and people wrote their responses on Post-it Notes and placed them under the questions.

A representative from the state tourism corporation was also on hand to talk to people.

The representative, Sandra Tanner, will organize the information from the open house and bring it back to the town in about a month for community leaders to discuss.

“They will sit down and take that information and start looking at putting a plan together, setting some goals and timelines, so they can move forward and then hopefully go through a master planning process,” Tanner explained.

If you want to share your thoughts, contact the town hall at 434-476-2343.

