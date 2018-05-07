Survey: What do you think about Danville's Mainline Trolley Service?

DANVILLE, Va. - City leaders in Danville want your opinion on the city's Mainline Trolley Service.

The Danville Transit System plans to use feedback from an online survey to determine possible route or schedule changes.

Currently, the trolley runs the first Friday of every month from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It starts at Ballou Park, runs through downtown and then up North Main Streett.

"I think there's two main things that could evolve as a result of getting survey results in from the public. One is the possibility of extending the route," Danville transportation director Marc Adelman said. "Making route modifications so the service schedule would be similar but extended through different areas of Danville."

The second change Adelman believes could result from the survey is the ability to request the trolley to go off-route, up to a quarter mile, to get on or off.

The survey will be available until May 20.

Any changes to the service as a result of the survey will take effect in August as part of the transit system's annual service update.

