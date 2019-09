HENRY COUNTY, Va. - One person is in jail after Henry County authorities say the suspect stabbed a woman.

Authorities say they received a call for a woman stabbed in Bassett just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews responded to Stillbrook Drive, and police say there is no word yet on the victim's condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

