SUV crashes into Martinsville house

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - One person is in the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Martinsville home Monday afternoon.

The call for the crash, which happened at 1307 Carver Court, came in at 4:11 p.m., according to Lt. Doug Graham, with the Martinsville Police Department.

Graham said no one inside the house was hurt.

An ambulance took the driver to the hospital after the crash and it was unknown if the driver was injured, according to Graham.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.