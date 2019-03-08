Tattooed man wanted for attacking a law enforcement officer in Roanoke County arrested

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - A man wanted for assaulting a law enforcement officer in Roanoke County was arrested in Patrick County, according to the Patrick County Sheriff's Office.

Justin Gregory, 26, was spotted by an off-duty deputy Thursday in a car at Friendly's Convenience Store in Patrick Springs. He was wanted in Roanoke County for assault on a law enforcement officer, and had multiple outstanding felony probation violations from Martinsville.

Officers arrived at the scene and approached Gregory's car when he refused to get out of the car and locked his doors. Authorities then broke out both front windows and Gregory was taken out of the car at gunpoint and immediately taken into custody.

The sheriff's office says it had information that Gregory was involved in multiple robberies and made threats to shoot law enforcement officers if approached. Given that information, authorities made sure they did everything possible to keep him from using his gun.

Gregory had a loaded .40 caliber pistol in his waistband when he was arrested, according to the Patrick County Sheriff. Another loaded gun was found in his car along with large amount of meth, digital scales, a mask and over $1,000 in cash.

