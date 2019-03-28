Taxes could go up in new fiscal year for Danville residents

DANVILLE, Va. - Tax increases could be coming in Danville.

On Thursday, Danville City Manager Ken Larking unveiled his proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

It includes a .10 cent personal property tax increase and an .08 cent real estate tax increase.

It also includes funding increases for education and the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Larking said the city's expenditures are still outpacing revenues, but the gap is closing.

"The budget overall is pretty flat if you don't count that new investment in education and the Danville Life Saving Crew. So, things are getting a little better," Larking said.

A budget has to be adopted by June 30, per state law, as the new fiscal year begins July 1.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.