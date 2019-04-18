Ten years in the making: Habitat Village to be built in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - In five years, the woods along Seminole Drive and Springfield Road in Danville will hopefully be a sprawling neighborhood with 30 single family homes, a road and a community space.

"We have a growing list of homeowners that need decent and affordable homes," Danville Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Kim Baldridge said.

Baldridge said the Habitat Village will be built in phases.

The first phase will consist of eight homes fronting Seminole Drive and Springfield Road.

"We should hopefully be able to start on this project by the first of next year," Baldridge said.

Nearby St. Luke's United Methodist Church agreed 10 years ago to donate the roughly 7 acres of land for the village.

Lay leader Sherman England said the church's original plan for the land fell through.

"In looking for something to do with the property, we decided that we couldn't find a better thing to do than to donate to Habitat For Humanity," England said.

Now, after 10 years of trying to decide on a plan, Habitat For Humanity announced this week that the project is moving forward.

"The church has the funds available to build the first home," Baldridge said.

England said the church congregation is more excited than it's been in several years.

"It's been said that this is a God project. So God has led us to do this," England emphasized.

Habitat For Humanity is looking for donations to help build the village.

"Donations of services, any companies, any contractors, any gifts of material services," Danville Habitat For Humanity affiliate administrator Kristie Ballard said. "There's plenty of room for donations for this project, so we would be thrilled."

Baldridge said Habitat For Humanity will also reach out to local organizations for donations.

If you would like to help, contact Habitat For Humanity at 434-793-3630.

