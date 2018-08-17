Tens of thousands of people expected at VIR for biggest race weekend of the year

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Hotels and restaurants may be busier than usual this weekend as tens of thousands of people are expected to show up for one of the biggest racing weekends of the year in our area.

The Michelin GT Challenge and the Biscuitville Grand Prix will run at Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County.

This is the biggest weekend of the year for the track.

The exact economic impact the races have was not measured in the track's most recent economic impact study, but track marketing director Mike Rose said the races bring in people from across the country and the world.

"I talked to a guy from Houston who is flying up for the week, staying in Bedford with some former friends of his and headed over to the track for four days," Rose said.

Events at the track run from Friday through Sunday.

