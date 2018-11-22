Thanksgiving not a holiday for everyone

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - There weren't any customers at Kafenio early Thursday morning, but employees were busy in the kitchen preparing for customers anyway.

"There's only one main meal on Thanksgiving Day, which is usually 3 or 4 o' clock in the afternoon. People don't want to make a big breakfast and a big dinner, so why not come out to Kafenio and have a champagne buffet and then go home and start cooking your turkey," executive chef Janet Ashby said.

What's on the champagne buffet, you ask?

"We've got your traditional American breakfast: scrambled eggs, toast, hash browns, and then we have biscuits, bacon sausage, and then in here is pancakes and waffles," Ashby said, walking down the buffet.

The restaurant's pastry chef also made a variety of sweet treats.

"Chocolate croissants, Danishes, scones, muffins, cinnamon buns," Ashby said.

Just down the street at the Martinsville Fire Department, Logan Peters and his fellow firefighters were kicking off the holiday by frying some bacon and sausage.

"We all team up to bring stuff in to cook or eat together. Today, we're doing a little combination of both," Peters said.

That combination included a nice, golden-brown turkey, because what's Thanksgiving without turkey?

Peters said coming together helps build camaraderie, which can help when responding to a call.

Family members are welcome to come together with the firefighters, especially on a holiday.

"To me and others, that means a lot," Peters said.

Back up the street at Kafenio, "We don't have any family here in Martinsville, so it's just another day to me," Ashby said.

Kafenio will be closed on Christmas Day, but will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

