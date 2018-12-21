The Harvest Foundation invests $11 million in Henry County industrial park

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - An industrial park in Henry County is getting a major boost.

The Harvest Foundation in Martinsville is investing $11 million to build a substation and transmission line at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.

This is the largest of 13 projects in The Harvest Foundation's 2018 fall grant cycle.

Henry County administrator Tim Hall hopes this will help encourage companies to open up in the Business Centre.

"It ensures that the clients that come to that park will have the very best power supply, there'll be no glitches. A second blip on a power supply could ruin a half a million dollars worth of inventory," Hall said. "So if we can tell potential clients we have this substation, it's clean power, it's good to go, it's dual feed, that certainly puts us ahead of the game."

The substation and transmission line are expected to be complete by the end of next year.

