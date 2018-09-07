Thieves use rock to break door of Danville car dealership, steal cash

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are searching for two men who they say broke into a car dealership in Danville on Friday morning.

At about 9:20 a.m., police responded to Aaron's Auto Sales at 110 South Boston Road for a reported robbery.

An employee told officers that, while he was inside, two men wearing masks had thrown a rock through the front glass door of the business, entered, stolen cash and left.

One of the men had a handgun, according to the witness.

The employee was hit by the rock thrown through the door and suffered a minor injury, according to police.

A police K-9 was called to the scene to assist with tracking the men, but authorities did not locate them.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508.

Information given will remain confidential.

