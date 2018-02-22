Third man charged with first-degree murder in connection with Axton death

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have charged a third man with first-degree murder after the death of a man in Axton.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Eric Adams' death on Feb. 17.

The Randolph County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Landon Handy, of Liberty, North Carolina, on Thursday.

He is charged with first-degree murder, using a firearm during a first-degree murder and robbery.

He is currently being held, awaiting extradition to Henry County, Virginia.

Jake Andrew Lewis and Dylan Alan Day have also been charged with one count of robbery.

They remain in custody in Texas and North Carolina, respectively, awaiting extradition to Henry County.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.

The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

