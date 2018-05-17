Third person arrested in Mother's Day shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville police have arrested a third man in connection with the Mother's Day deadly shooting of Sean Goddard.

Corey Johnson, 33, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in public resulting in bodily injury to another, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm resulting in bodily injury to another, display a firearm in the commission of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently in Henry County Jail and is being held without bail.

Two other men, Brandon Thomas and Adrian Watkins, also face charges in connection with Goddard's death.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.