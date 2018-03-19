Third suspect arrested for murder of Danville man

DANVILLE, Va. - A third man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Antwan Duval Tucker Jr.

Danville Police arrested Dashaun Lamar Trent Saturday evening in the 300 block of Gray Street without incident. Trent was indicted by a special grand jury on March 9, 2018 along with K'Darius Taequan West and Tredarius Jameriquan Keene.

All men are now in custody and stand charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted first-degree murder, attempted used of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Tucker was shot and killed in December.

