Third suspect arrested in connection with murder of Danville teen

Justin Jones arrested in North Carolina Wednesday

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

DANVILLE, Va. - The third person charged in connection with a Danville 17-year-old who was shot and killed has been arrested, according to the Danville Police Department. 

Justin Jones, 20, was arrested Wednesday night without incident in Caswell County, North Carolina. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Hakeem King on March 10. 

Two others, Ladreka Brandon, 33, and Antonio Burton, 21, were arrested and charged in connection with King's death.

Authorities believe the incident was a gang-related shooting. 

