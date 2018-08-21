Power restored to thousands in Danville after outage

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

Power is now restored.

ORIGINAL STORY

Thousands of people in Danville are waking up to a power outage.

About 7,500 customers in north Danville and the Mount Herman area are without power Tuesday morning.

A city spokesperson says the outages are the result of a problem with a transmission line that feeds the New Design and White Oak substations. That affects neighborhoods along Piney Forest Road, Arnett Boulevard, North Main Street and U.S. 29 Business from the city limits to Mount View Road in the Blairs community.

The power went out around 6:25 a.m. Crews are working to fix the issue but do not have an estimate now for when it may be restored.

