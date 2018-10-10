Three arrested, charged for allegedly pointing gun at woman, stealing her car

DANVILLE, Va. - Police have arrested three people in Danville they say are responsible for a robbery late last month.

Ramello Harris, 23, Dominic Ortiz, 19, and Autumn Renee Price, 21, are all charged with carjacking and conspiracy to commit carjacking.

Harris faces one additional charge of using a firearm in the commission of a carjacking.

They are being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

ORIGINAL POST - SEPT. 27, 2018

Courtesy of Danville Police Department

The Danville Police Department is searching for three teenagers after they allegedly drove away in a woman's car after trying to steal her purse.

On Wednesday, Danville police responded to the 600 block of Arnett Boulevard around 8:30 Wednesday night for a reported robbery. A woman called in and said that three early teen boys approached her, and one of them pointed a gun at her.

Authorities describe the suspects as three boys with slim builds in their early teens.

During the incident, authorities say that the boy with the gun tried to unsuccessfully steal the woman's purse. While the suspects weren't able to steal the woman's purse, they did get a hold of her keys and drive away in her car.

The car is described as a green 2014 Kia Sportage SUV with Virginia tags with the license plate number WPB-9020.

The woman was taken to SOVA Health Danville for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-793-0000.

