Tickets for Martinsville Speedway Sky Deck nearly sold out ahead of weekend races

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Martinsville Speedway's president is expecting the newest way to watch this weekend's races at the speedway to be very popular.

The Speedway now has a Sky Deck.

It's an open-air seating area overlooking turns one and two.

People can order food and drinks and watch the race on TV.

Speedway president Clay Campbell said tickets for the Sky Deck were almost sold out Thursday.

"It's really great for the new generation of fans that maybe don't want to sit in one area for three hours, four hours. They can sit in the grandstand seat or they can come up here and relax for awhile and still take in the action as they want to. So I think it's really going to work out great for new fans and old fans alike," Campbell said.

