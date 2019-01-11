Timing key for Danville Public Works when preparing for winter storm

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Public Works director Rick Drazenovich was watching the weather closely Friday to know when to bring crews in for the weekend winter storm.

Drazenovich said crews will be positioned ahead of the storm, but when is always a tough call.

Brine was put down on the roads Friday.

Once snow starts to fall, salt will be put down and crews will plow the roads as needed throughout the storm.

If ice starts to form, sand will be put down.

"In this storm, if it's only a little bit of snow, and we get rain on top of that it might melt it away. Then, Sunday we don't have to go through every residential street," Drazenovich said.

