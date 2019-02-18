Tips come in after Friday night shootout in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - South Boston police may have a lead on the cars believed to be involved in a Friday night shootout.

When asked Monday if investigators had any idea where the cars may be, South Boston Police Department Lt. Randy Redd said investigators were following up on a tip they received Saturday.

They say two cars pulled up next to each other around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Easley Street and Noblin Avenue and the people in the cars started shooting at each other.

Linda Dixon works at a group home on Noblin Avenue and said this doesn't bother her too much.

"We are happy in our location, been here over 10 years and nothing like that has ever happened before," Dixon said.

"We are trying to figure out why this particular area. Maybe it's just some sort of coincidence or is there more to it than that? In the meantime, yeah, there'll be extra patrols in that area," Redd said.

A person from South Boston showed up at a nearby hospital shortly after the shooting, but as of Monday investigators hadn't figured out if they were involved in the shootout.

