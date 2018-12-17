Top 10-winning burger restaurant asking for help solving hit-and-run crash

COLINSVILLE, Va. - A Collinsville burger restaurant is asking for help finding the driver who hit another person's car in its parking lot and then drove away.

Fenderz Drive-In says the incident happened between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday in the restaurant's parking lot.

The Facebook post asks anyone with information to contact Tim at 276-734-0160.

Those giving information can remain anonymous, according to the restaurant.

Earlier this year, Fender Drive-In won our August Top 10 for best local burger.

