Tornado siren system could be in Danville's future

DANVILLE, Va. - When an EF-1 tornado took aim at Danville in April, many residents likely received an alert on their cellphone.

But not everyone.

"They have to register to make sure that they get an e-mail, a text alert, or anything of that nature," Danville Emergency Management Director Steve Dishman said, referring to the reverse 911 call system the city currently uses to alert residents.

He said the new alert system will allow alerts to be sent to all wireless devices, even if you don't register to receive them.

It will also allow alerts to be sent for more than just severe weather.

For example, alerts could be sent out for missing children or seniors.

"That is a federal sponsored system. You have to go through an application process and all that and it takes some time, which we've been through," Dishman explained. "We got our initial approval, now we just need to work out some of the details, integrating that into the systems that we already have."

Tornado sirens are another alert method being considered.

Danville city manager Ken Larking said sirens have long been talked about, but never implemented.

April's tornado added a sense of urgency to the discussion.

"Probably in the next couple of months, we're going to be looking at having a work session to discuss this," Larking said.

How much sirens could cost, where they would go, and how they'd be paid for are questions that remain to be answered.

"We do not have any funding in this year's budget to pay for sirens. We don't have any in the upcoming budget proposal either, so any decision that's made to implement a siren system will require doing a budget amendment or adding it to the next year's budget," Larking said.

Dishman said he expects the new alert system to be up and running in a couple of months.

In the meantime, you can sign up to receive alerts from the city.

