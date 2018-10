DANVILLE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Danville until 4:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Danville VA, Reidsville NC, Mount Hermon VA until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/dytwKg4aw8 — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) October 11, 2018

There are just over 119,000 people in the area of the tornado warning, according to the NWS.

The NWS says that marble-sized hail is possible.

