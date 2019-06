WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer wreck is affecting traffic on I-77 in Wythe County on Tuesday morning.

The southbound right lane is blocked at mile marker 25, which is close to the Poplar Camp exit.

There is thick fog in that area, though it's not clear if that was a factor in this crash.

State police are on the scene.

Expect delays.

Check back for updates.

