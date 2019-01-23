Tractor-trailer crashes into Pittsylvania County church, pinning driver inside cab

CHATHAM, Va. - A tractor-trailer has crashed into a Pittsylvania County church, pinning the driver inside the cab, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when the tractor-trailer crashed into the Open Bible Baptist Church on U.S. 29 in Chatham.

The driver was pinned inside the tractor-trailer and deputies say four fire departments, the fire marshal and several rescue teams are working on the situation.

The cause of the accident and the driver's condition are unknown at this time.

10 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

