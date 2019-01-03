Tractor-trailer driver charged in head-on wreck that killed Martinsville man

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer driver is being charged after a head-on wreck that killed a Martinsville man on Route 8.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday close to Route 618 in Patrick County.

State police say a tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 8 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling north.

Charles Levene Sellers, 65, was driving the Chevrolet. He was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to state police.

The truck driver, 46-year-old Bassett resident Joseph George Deleo, Jr., was not hurt.

Deleo is charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.