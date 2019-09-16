Treatment of smelly, bad-tasting drinking water in Danville to continue for at least a week

DANVILLE, Va. - A special chemical will be used for at least another week to treat a local water supply after complaints about the water last week.

Powder-activated carbon has been added to the water at the water treatment plant in Danville since Thursday.

People were complaining about their water smelling and tasting bad.

This is an ongoing problem in the city, but the water is safe to drink.

Since the complaints last week, no new complaints have come in and some customers say their water is getting better.

