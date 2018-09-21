Trial dates set for two Henry County murder suspects

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The case against two men charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Henry County is moving forward.

According to the Henry County Circuit Court's website, a judge on Friday scheduled Malik Galloway's trial for Dec. 20.

The court's website shows Adrian Purcell's trial was scheduled for Feb. 28, 2019.

Both men are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection to the death of Damien Farrel.

Investigators say Farrel was shot several times after an argument at a home in Fieldale in March 2016.

Drugs are believed to have been involved.

