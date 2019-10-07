Trial for suspected Danville gang members underway

DANVILLE, Va. - A federal trial is underway for members of a suspected Crips gang in Danville.

The case against the Rollin' 60s started Monday in Roanoke and is expected to last seven weeks.

The gang is one of two gangs local, state and federal authorities took down in Danville last June.

The suspected Rollin' 60s members face numerous charges, including racketeering.

"This case was a culmination of a lot of hard work and partnership. We're excited to go ahead and get this in front of a courtroom and get this case behind us. The hard work on the law enforcement side combined with our federal prosecutors, now it's in the courtroom and hopefully justice is done," Danville Police Department Capt. Henry Richardson said.

The case against the other gang, the Milla Bloods, is expected to happen next year.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.