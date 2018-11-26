Trial underway for Danville man accused of 2013 murder

DANVILLE, Va. - The trial for a Danville man accused of a 2013 murder is underway.

Pierre Dixon is facing five charges, including capital murder.

A woman, Sharika Murphy, is also charged in the case.

According to the Commonwealth, Dixon told Murphy to get Antwoine Rucker to come to the Innkeeper Hotel so he could rob him.

Danville's commonwealth attorney was originally planning to seek the death penalty, but during jury selection Monday said he would not be seeking the death penalty.

If convicted of capital murder, then, Dixon would be sentenced to life in prison.

The trial is scheduled to last four days, but during jury selection the commonwealth attorney and Dixon's attorneys agreed that the trial could be completed in three days.

"Mrs. Murphy is going to be on the stand here. She's going to tell you about those moments in the car when Mr. Dixon, Pierre Dixon, told her, 'Call him. Let's meet him. Nothing's going to happen. Nobody's going to get hurt.' She knew exactly what he meant. Pierre Dixon had decided to rob Antwoine Rucker," Danville Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Petra Haskins said during her opening argument.

"Sharika Murphy, she is the one thing that links all of these puzzle pieces of evidence together. Her testimony has been bought and paid for and I'm confident that when you hear all of the evidence, you will find a reasonable doubt about what happened," Dixon's attorney, Steven Milani, said during his opening argument.

Murphy is scheduled to have her trial date set in January.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.