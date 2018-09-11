Tunstall High School commemorates 9/11 attacks

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Some high schoolers in Pittsylvania County are remembering the September 11, 2001 tragedy.

On Tuesday, a memorial ceremony was held at Tunstall High School.

The school's JROTC carried flags and the high school's band played the national anthem and Taps.

The high school's principal and one of the school's JROTC commanders spoke.

The JROTC commander, Col. David King, told students not to remember the images of the towers on fire or collapsing, but instead remember the images of the first responders.

"Those are the images of police, firemen, rescuers and ordinary people like yourselves who rushed to help, not knowing what dangers they faced," King said.

The students also held a moment of silence during the ceremony to remember everyone who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.

