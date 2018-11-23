Turkey Leg Boot Camp helps people burn off their Thanksgiving calories

DANVILLE, Va. - More than two dozen people came to the Danville YMCA Friday morning for the Y's annual post-Thanksgiving boot camp.

The camp started with a couple of laps around the indoor track, and then it was on to the exercises.

For Cindi Millay and her daughter, Jackie, the boot camp was a way to have fun spending time together.

"We had a big feast yesterday for Thanksgiving, and I'm home for the holiday from school. My mom was, like, 'I've been going to the Y recently. This would be a fun thing to do together; mom and daughter,'" Jackie Millay said.

For Christie Dawson, the camp helped burn off more than just calories.

"A lot of stress. It's a stressful time of the year, trying to get everything in," Dawson said.

The camp was free for YMCA members and $5 for non-members.

Instructor Greg Hairston made sure everyone got their money's worth.

"It's always an hour long and we do everything from power cleans to squats. A lot of squats, a lot of lunges. We run; pushups, situps," Hairston explained.

Cindi Millay and her daughter were not disappointed.

"It was great. Greg leads a great class," Cindi Millay said.

"The energy of the group was very awesome; so positive," Jackie Millay said.

The next boot camp, called Santa's Bag Boot Camp, will be held Dec. 21 in preparation for Christmas.

For more information about the camp, contact the YMCA.

