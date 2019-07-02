Two 16-year-olds charged after weekend Danville shooting in bowling alley parking lot

DANVILLE, Va. - Two 16-year-old boys, one of whom is a convicted felon, are in custody after a shooting sent a 17-year-old to the hospital Saturday night, officials said.

Police responded to the parking lot of Riverside Lanes at about 10:25 p.m., found the boy who had been shot and took him to SOVAH Health Danville to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned that multiple people were fighting in the bowling alley's parking lot before the shooting happened.

During that fight, one of the boys pulled out a gun and shot the 17-year-old, who is now in stable condition.

Police said the three boys involved all knew each other.

One of the 16-year-old boys is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, underage possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The other boy faces charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding and underage possession of a firearm.

Both boys are being held at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility under no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.