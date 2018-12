HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two people are facing charges tonight after a chain reaction crash in Halifax County early this morning.

State police say seven cars were involved.

It happened near the railroad tracks across Highway 58 in South Boston.

Cars were stopped for a train.

After the train passed and cars started moving again, someone slammed on their brakes and the cars ran into each other.

No one was hurt.

