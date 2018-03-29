Two charged in shooting at Danville Buffalo Wing Wings

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

Danville police have now charged two men in an overnight shooting that happened in a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.

Marcus Maurice Hunt, 31, and Joshua Lashawn Johnson, 27, are in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the investigation revealed that they were shooting at each other.

Hunt is charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Johnson is charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Both men are expected to recover from their injuries.

The investigation is active an ongoing, and additional people may be charged.

ORIGINAL STORY

Danville police are investigating a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the restaurant on Riverside Drive.

The two victims, who have not been named by police, were taken to SOVAH Health. Both men are being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of them is from Ringgold and the other is from Danville.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire, but right now investigators do not know how many people were shooting.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information should call Danville Crimestoppers at (434) 793-0000 or email crimetips@ci.danville.va.us. Information given will remain confidential.

Citizens who contact Crimestoppers by phone may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.



