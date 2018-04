DANVILLE, Va. - Two elementary schools will be closed in Danville due to a power outage.

Forest Hills Elementary and Schoolfield Elementary students and staff should not come in on Wednesday.

Power went out just before 3 a.m. when trees fell in Ballou Park, breaking two utility poles.

About 645 customers are affected by the outage.

Crews are working to restore power and estimate that they will finish by noon.

