Two Danville men could face up to 30 years in prison for child pornography charges

DANVILLE, Va. - Two Danville men face up to 30 years in prison for pleading guilty to charges of producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

22-year-old Matthew Ferguson and 22-year-old Joshua Coleman each pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in U.S. District Court on Thursday in Danville.

According to the Department of Justice, the two face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years.

According to court record, Ferguson contacted a girl who was 15-years-old at the time via Facebook Messenger and told her that he and his cousin had alcohol and then asked the girl if she wanted to hang out and she agreed.

Although the girl knew Ferguson, she had never met with Ferguson or Coleman prior to October 22, 2016.

The court record says that Coleman then picked up the girl and drove her to his house, made the girl an alcoholic drink from multiple different alcohols. Then Coleman, Ferguson and the girl all smoked K-2, a form of synthetic marijuana.

At some point, the girl passed out.

The girl woke up at some point between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. and didn't feel well, so she asked Ferguson and Coleman to drive her to the hospital.

The duo drove her, dropped her off outside and drove away. The girl was treated at the hospital for alcohol poisoning, according to the court record.

A few weeks later, the girl saw two videos on Facebook that showed her having sex with Ferguson and Coleman.

Both Coleman and Ferguson recorded the incident on a cellphone. At the end of the videos, the girl seems unresponsive.

According to the court record, the girl did not give Ferguson or Coleman permission for the sexual acts or their recording.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Danville Police Department, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office and the Danville Commonwealth Attorney.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a federal program designed to bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

