Two Danville officers involved in deadly shooting identified

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department has identified the two officers in connection with Sunday's deadly shooting.

Officer Christopher S. Simpkins and Officer David J. Branch have been placed on administrative re-assignment and will remain there during a Virginia State Police investigation.

Simpkins, who has five years of service, was hired on Dec. 1, 2012.

Branch, who has two years of service, was hired on March 1, 2016.

This stems from the deadly officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Juan Jones, who was killed by officers early Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, the Danville Police Department released more than eight minutes of body camera footage from the shooting.

10 News has chosen to edit the end of the video to not show, only hear, the actual shooting

