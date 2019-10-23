Two England-based companies to invest $5 million in Henry County operation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Two companies based in England chose Henry County for their first U.S. joint-venture operation.

Advanced Revert LLC will open its first U.S. operation in Ridgeway at 1131 Mica Road, local officials and company representatives announced Wednesday.

The operation is a joint-venture partnership between Advanced Alloy Services Ltd and Revert Alloys and Metals Ltd, two companies based in the historic metals and mining region around Sheffield, England.

Advance Revert will invest about $5 million in property and equipment and hire about 30 employees.

Currently, both companies serve the U.S. market from overseas, but this operation will allow them better access to provide faster service, according to company representatives.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.