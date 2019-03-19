Two families displaced after Henry County fire engulfs five buildings

BASSETT, Va. - Two families are out of a home Monday after a fire engulfed five buildings in Henry County, according to Matt Tatum, director of Henry County Department of Public Safety.

Crews say they received a call around 2:30 p.m. for a house fire at 10748 Virginia Avenue in Bassett.

Two homes, two storage facilities and an abandoned hotel were involved in the fire that authorities believe was started by a heat lamp in one of the homes.

A total of nine people in two families were displaced, and no injuries were reported.

