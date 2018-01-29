Two girls charged with making threats against Bassett High School

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE (6:03 p.m.)

Two students face charges after a threatening message was found at Bassett High School on Monday.

At about 9:50 a.m., the message was found and the Henry County Sheriff's Office and school officials worked together to make sure students and staff were safe.



Authorities worked to clear the school using K-9s from multiple agencies.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities developed two girls as suspects through the use of cameras in the school and witness statements.

The two later confessed this was a hoax and there was never a threat to the students.

They have been charged with a felony of threats to bomb or burn and a misdemeanor of obstruction of justice.

They are incarcerated at W. W. Moore Detention facility.

UPDATE - 12:49 - Police in Henry County have informed Bassett High School officials that the investigation into an alleged bomb threat will close the school throughout the afternoon.

Students, who were evacuated earlier, will stay at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School until the end of the day. Buses will take them home.

According to an announcement from school officials, parents who are on the approved list, and who show a drivers license, are welcome to pick up their child from Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. Administrators say they will update families when students who drive to school are able to come pick up their vehicles.

The school has canceled all activities for the rest of the day.

Police are continuing to investigate.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged threat to student safety.

Bassett High School is under evacuation as a precautionary measure. Because of the rain, students are being taken to Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School.

Police dogs are sweeping the high school.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.