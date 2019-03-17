Two injured, one arrested in Danville shooting incident

DANVILLE, Va. - Two people are recovering after a shooting at a Baxter Street home in Danville, according to police.

A Danville Police Department spokesman said officers found two people inside the house late Saturday night -- a 43-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 49-year-old who was was assaulted.

Officers arrested 60-year-old Calvin Clark of Danville at the scene and charged him with malicious wounding, using a gun in a felony and firing a gun in a building. They are holding him without bond in the Danville City Jail.

Police received the call at about 10:42 p.m. Saturday and went to the 2100 block of Baxter Street. The two victims, who are both Danville residents, were taken to SOVAH Health. The gunshot victim later went to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in “critical but stable condition,” according to police. The assault victim was released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting was the second in Danville in less than 24 hours. It happened about a mile away from a shooting Saturday morning that injured a 24-year-old man, which was an incident that was about a block away from a shooting a week ago that killed a 17-year-old.

