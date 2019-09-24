Two men break into Henry County U.S. Cellular store, hold cleaning lady at gunpoint, steal iPhones

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Two men escaped with thousands of dollars worth of iPhones after breaking into a U.S. Cellular store in Henry County late Monday night.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the store at 820 Commonwealth Blvd. to find a single victim, who was cleaning the store at the time of the robbery.

She told authorities that at 11 p.m., two men wearing masks and gloves forced their way into the front of the store.

While one man held her at gunpoint, she said, the other went to the back of the store.

The two men were in the store for about two minutes and took four iPhones, an iPad and the victim's phone before leaving in a rust-colored compact car.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information about this armed robbery call 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.