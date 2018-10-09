Two men die in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Two people died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 673 in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:25 p.m. two-tenths of a mile north of Route 1234, when a 2003 Saturn L200 going south on Route 673 ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the road and hit a tree.

The driver, Conrad Prunty, 35, of Fieldale, Virginia, died at the scene.

His passenger, Christopher Stokes, 31, of Lebanon, Virginia, also died at the scene.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, and police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

